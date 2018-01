RASTE NAPETOST IZMEĐU DVIJE NUKLEARNE SILE: Indija testirala ICBM koji u dometu ima cijelu Kinu

India’s most lethal nuclear capable missile Agni-V successfully test fired from Odisha which if needed can hit anywhere in China!

As the indegenously developed missile is a big boost to #MakeInIndia4Defence,its a proud moment @DRDO_India @nsitharaman #ThursdayThoughts #Agni5 pic.twitter.com/eXCyv2EVXw

— Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) January 18, 2018