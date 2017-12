POTPORA PALESTINI: Libanon razmišlja o veleposlanstvu u Istočnom Jeruzalemu

#Lebanon's Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil has made a formal request for the establishment of a Lebanese embassy in #Jerusalem, the capital of #Palestine, and has offered land in #Beirut for the establishment of a Palestinian embassy in Lebanon

