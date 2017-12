PANIKA U EU ZBOG MOGUĆE ZABRANE GIROS-A: Zbog fosfata u mesu giros i kebab mogli bi uskoro postati ilegalni

#EU should leave #gyros alone! Forbid McDonald's if you care for health! Forbid Coca-Cola. Forbid diesel cars! Forbid sugar! Forbid different quality of products in EU! Shame on you all!#free_gyros pic.twitter.com/2Q20zNjDEd

— Fedja Zeljkovic (@FedjaZeljkovic) December 2, 2017