ODLUKA ŠPANJOLSKOG USTAVNOG SUDA: Poništena je katalonska deklaracija o neovisnosti

In case you missed it. Hundreds of protesters block the high-speed train station in #Girona to demand the release of jailed ministers of #Catalonia govt during #GeneralStrike8N today. #VagaGeneral8Npic.twitter.com/QbDzQoIwJ5 #PoliticalPrisoners

— Euan Anderssonn (@FreeThinker2030) November 8, 2017