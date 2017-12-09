OBJAVIO STRAVIČNE SNIMKE IZGLADNJELOG POLARNOG MEDVJEDA NA SAMRTI: ‘Ovako izgleda spora, bolna smrt’

Stravične prizore izgladnjelog medvjeda na samrti snimio je biolog i fotograf Paul Nicklen, šokirajući javnost.
Kada je fotograf Paul Nicklen sa svojim kolegama iz snimateljske skupine Sea Legacy došao na kanadski Baffin otok naišli su na prizor koji lomi srce, polarnog medvjeda na njegovoj “samrtnoj postelji”. Prizore koje je tada snimio sada je objavio na društvenoj mreži istaknuvši kako, unatoč činjenici da je kao biolog vidio više od 3000 medvjeda u divljini nikada nije svjedočio takvom prizoru.
“Stajali smo tamo i plakali, snimali smo dok su nam suze išle niz obraze”, kazao je Nicklen za National Geographic.
Video prikazuje klonulog i izgladnjelog polarnog medvjeda koji za sobom jedva vuče noge čiji su mišići atrofirali. “Ovako izgleda spora, bolna smrt”, napisao je fotograf šokirajući brojne ljude.
My entire @Sea_Legacy team was pushing through their tears and emotions while documenting this dying polar bear. It’s a soul-crushing scene that still haunts me, but I know we need to share both the beautiful and the heartbreaking if we are going to break down the walls of apathy. This is what starvation looks like. The muscles atrophy. No energy. It’s a slow, painful death. When scientists say polar bears will be extinct in the next 100 years, I think of the global population of 25,000 bears dying in this manner. There is no band aid solution. There was no saving this individual bear. People think that we can put platforms in the ocean or we can feed the odd starving bear. The simple truth is this—if the Earth continues to warm, we will lose bears and entire polar ecosystems. This large male bear was not old, and he certainly died within hours or days of this moment. But there are solutions. We must reduce our carbon footprint, eat the right food, stop cutting down our forests, and begin putting the Earth—our home—first. Please join us at @sea_legacy as we search for and implement solutions for the oceans and the animals that rely on them—including us humans. Thank you your support in keeping my @sea_legacy team in the field. With @CristinaMittermeier #turningthetide with @Sea_Legacy #bethechange #nature #naturelovers This video is exclusively managed by Caters News. To license or use in a commercial player please contact info@catersnews.com or call +44 121 616 1100 / +1 646 380 1615”
Fotograf je s kolegama želio nahraniti nesretnu životinju, međutim iako to nije u Kanadi dozvoljeno, nije ni imao čime. No, to bi ionako samo odgodilo neizbježnu smrt.
Uostalom, nisu medvjeda imali ni čime označiti kako bi ga kasnije mogli pratiti i pomoći mu.
Objavljujući priču o polarnom medvjedu Nicklen se nada odašiljanju poruke o klimatskim promjenama i njihovim smrtonosnim posljedicama, piše National Geographic.
Navode kako medvjedi trebaju ledene ploče kako bi mogli doći do svoje hrane koja se nalazi ispod tih ploča. No, da je tih ploča sve manje zbog njihovog otapanja.
