NEVJEROJATNA LAVINA REAKCIJA NA DRUŠTVENIM MREŽAMA: Zašto ljudi masovno dijele ovu fotografiju?

I thought I would share..

We’ve had disapproving looks, ‘we are full’, ‘is that your wife’ and many more actions questioning our relationship over the last 40+yrs

We haven't wavered!

The best way of fighting racism is living your life, standing tall and educating. #Diversity pic.twitter.com/jmd0F0i71r

— Prof. John Struthers (@jjstruthersuk) December 26, 2017