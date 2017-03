‘NE DANAS, KURVIN SINE!’: Ispovijest hrabre djevojke koja se odlučila suprotstaviti silovatelju

I couldn't remain the silent, anonymous victim- there is a message of survival that is too important to remain untold. I'm grateful to have found the right people to help me tell it. Thank you @siemnykiro7 @kiro7seattle @dorimonsonshow @kiroradio973 @budopunk I hope this encourages women to #neverstopfighting #neverstoprunning #womensselfdefense @mayoredmurray – Are you listening!? #Iamasurvivor #notavictim #nottodaymotherfucker

A post shared by Kelly Herron (@run_kiwi_run) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:52pm PST