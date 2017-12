MISTERIOZNI KUPAC DA VINCIJEVE SLIKE: Otkriveno tko je iskeširao 450 milijuna dolara za najskuplju sliku na svijetu

We had a beautiful long weekend of celebrations of #UAENationalDay. #LouvreAbuDhabi extends a huge thank you to everyone who joined us on our first celebration of this occasion.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

©Louvre Abu Dhabi, photography Greg Garay pic.twitter.com/9PSnU34Wpn

— Louvre Abu Dhabi (@LouvreAbuDhabi) December 3, 2017