MISTERIOZNA SMRT MLADE PORNO GLUMICE U USPONU: ‘Odbila je snimiti scenu s glumcem koji se pojavljivao u gay pornićima’

I don’t have anything to apologize for! Apologizing for taking extra steps to ensue that my body stays safe? Fuck you guys attacking me when none of my intentions were malicious. I fucking love the gay community! What the fuck ever! I CHOOSE who I have inside my body. No hate. https://t.co/7dSbq27K2F

— August Ames (@AugustAmesxxx) December 4, 2017