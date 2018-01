DRAMATIČNE SNIMKE: Gosti hotela bježali pomoću plahti, jeziva ispovijest očevica: ‘Prvo su me tražili hranu, a onda su pitali gdje su stranci’

🆘‼😯💥 #Afghanistan: the #InterContinentalHotel in #Kabul under attack from two terrorists. Gunfire and explosions, some of the hostages have tried to rappel with bed sheets from the hotel rooms. 153 hotel guests among them 41 foreigners were evacuated. pic.twitter.com/pKH21O9OYR

— Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) January 21, 2018