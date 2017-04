SEKSI PILOTKINJA RYANAIRA OSVOJILA SVIJET: Stalno dijeli fotke svojeg uzbudljivog života, ima i zašto

Today we practiced a lot of different 'events' in the cockpit. 👌😌 Pilot incapacitation, Smoke, fire and fumes and a lot more! 👍🏻All in the simulator of course 💪🏻✈️😃

A post shared by Michelle ✈️ B737 Airline Pilot (@dutchpilotgirl) on Mar 2, 2017 at 4:36pm PST