OVO JE UBOJICA IZ KALIFORNIJE: U smrtnosnom pohodu na osnovnu školu ispalio stotinu metaka, očajnički pokušavao doći do učionica

This is Kevin Janson Neal, another white identity extremist who committed a mass killing at #RanchoTehamashooting ..Isn't this around the 5th mass shooting by a WIE in the past 3 weeks? These WIE's are not "lone wolves" pic.twitter.com/2X5B1DcGJT

— Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) November 15, 2017