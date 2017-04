ANDREJA PEJIĆ SE UPISALA U POVIJEST: Čestitala joj i Rita Ora: ‘Jako sam ponosna na svoju prijateljicu’

I'm so proud of my friend @andrejapejic Being the first Transgender woman to appear on the cover, you go girl. Your doing it for all of us baby girl – I love you 😘 so happy for you!! Keep making history I'm right here by your side 🙌🏼💅🏼 oh and by the way you look HOT as F**k 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Apr 1, 2017 at 4:52am PDT